City of Negaunee celebrates the return of ‘Tinseltown’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday’s winter storm did not stop the City of Negaunee from holding its annual Tinseltown holiday celebration.

The event was the first one in two years for the community.

People rode on a horse-drawn sleigh ride and walked through a “Tunnel of Lights.” Other activities included cookie decorating at the Negaunee Eagles Club.

The club’s Auxiliary President, Diane Johnson, says there were many things people could take away from the celebration.

“{There is} a good time,” she stated, “camaraderie, seeing your friends, who you may not have seen in a while, all out here having a good time, and just being glad that we can actually do this this year.”

The night portion featured a holiday parade down Iron Street.

There were also performances from the Negaunee City Band and the Negaunee Male Chorus. Performances by the Lakeview 4th Grade Chorus and the Negaunee High School Band were canceled because of the weather.

