The City of Iron Mountain is spreading the holiday cheer

Unlike previous years and in the interest of safety, the 2020 Downtown Christmas Walk in Iron Mountain will be a self-guided tour.(FNBT/Iron Mountain DDA)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, Iron Mountain held its annual Christmas Walk and community Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and ended at 6:00 p.m.

Some of the events included a live nativity performance from the Bishop Baraga Catholic School, a meet and greet with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Dickinson County Library, and the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the First National Bank and Trust.

Mindy Wittock, DDA program director, told us about another event that is happening in the downtown area.

“It’s really about getting people in our downtown, visiting our businesses. We have a window decorating contest thanks to the generous sponsorship from First National Bank and Trust. We’re able to give some microgrants to the business who participate in the window decorating contest.”

Seven businesses are competing in until December 19th. The first three winners will win microgrants to support their local business.

You can vote by scanning a QR code in the window or by filling out a ballot at the city hall.

