Christmas Market coming to Westwood Mall Sunday

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new Christmas Market is coming to Marquette Township. Sunday the Westwood Mall will feature more than 30 local crafters, vendors, and small business owners.

There will be free cocoa and free pictures with Santa Claus as well. The market was first set for Saturday but was moved to Sunday in anticipation of the coming snow storm.

“It’s going to be a really fun community event, there will be lots of fun Christmas shopping to do, Santa will be here, you can take pictures for free, it doesn’t cost any thing to get in and it should be a really fun community event that we plan to do every year,” said Organizer, Kathleen Blanchard.

The market starts at noon Sunday and goes until 5 p.m. There’s no cost to attend.

