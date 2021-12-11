Advertisement

Christmas lights event in Rapid River rescheduled

Lights in the Rapid River Park.
Lights in the Rapid River Park.(WLUC photo)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The ‘Light Up the Park’ event hosted by the Rapid River Business Association has been rescheduled due to weather.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The organization has rescheduled the event for December 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be at Masonville Township Park in Rapid River.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP Health System - Marquette
ICU beds full as COVID-19 patients await transfer to UPHS - Marquette
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan’s ‘deeply concerning’ COVID-19 surge not abating
heavy snow
Quiet before the storm
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Omicron variant detected in Michigan
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender congregants
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender church members

Latest News

Skiers and snowboarders take advantage of winter weather by hitting the slopes
Opening weekend continues at Marquette Mountain Resort
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
MSP warns public to stay home
MSP encourages the public to stay home is possible
NMU holds December 2021 Graduation Commencement