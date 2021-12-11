Christmas lights event in Rapid River rescheduled

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The ‘Light Up the Park’ event hosted by the Rapid River Business Association has been rescheduled due to weather.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The organization has rescheduled the event for December 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be at Masonville Township Park in Rapid River.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.