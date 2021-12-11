Advertisement

Alger County man hospitalized after hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police

The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.(WLUC)
By Cody Boyer
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County man is in the hospital after a standoff Friday afternoon, investigators say.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., two Alger County Deputies attempted to serve an Order For Transport/Examination for a psychological evaluation on a 44-year-old man at his residence in Rock River Township.

As the deputies approached, the suspect became resistive and attempted to flee back into his residence.  One deputy attempted to gain control of the suspect when the suspect began to strike him with a piece of rebar as the taser was deployed.

The second deputy attempted to gain control of the suspect as the suspect was only minimally affected by the taser.  The suspect was able to break free and gain entry into his house.  The second deputy immediately followed the suspect into the house

as the suspect was able take possession of a long gun and point it at the deputy from inside the house.  The deputy immediately retreated falling off of the porch in an attempt to gain distance.  Both deputies were able to retreat to a safe location where they called for immediate assistance.

The suspect remained in the house.  Several officers of the Michigan State Police as well as additional deputies from the Alger County Sheriff Office were immediately dispatched to assist.  The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team was deployed to assist with the apprehension of the suspect.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. the suspect fled the house and was taken into custody by the MSP Emergency Support Team.  The suspect was subsequently transported to UP Health System-Marquette for evaluation.

No names are being released at this time.

