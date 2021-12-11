Alger Co. man hospitalized after hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after a standoff with law enforcement that continued for nearly six hours earlier Friday.

Alger County Sheriff Matthew Waldron says two deputies attempted to serve a psychological evaluation of a 44-year-old man at his home in Rock River Township at around 12:30pm.

According to the sheriff, the man resisted when deputies found him and ran back into his home.

When deputies tried to gain control of the man, the suspect started to hit one deputy with a piece of rebar and a taser was used.

When a second deputy tried to gain control, the suspect was able to break free, return to his home, and came back out with a long gun pointed at both deputies.

Michigan State Police arrived to help, as well as more deputies from the sheriff’s office.

At around 6:30pm, the MSP Emergency Support Team took the suspect into custody after he ran from the home.

The suspect was then taken to U.P. Health System in Marquette for further evaluation.

No names are being released at this time.

