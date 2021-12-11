Advertisement

Alger Co. man hospitalized after hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police

The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.(WLUC)
By Cody Boyer
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after a standoff with law enforcement that continued for nearly six hours earlier Friday.

Alger County Sheriff Matthew Waldron says two deputies attempted to serve a psychological evaluation of a 44-year-old man at his home in Rock River Township at around 12:30pm.

According to the sheriff, the man resisted when deputies found him and ran back into his home.

When deputies tried to gain control of the man, the suspect started to hit one deputy with a piece of rebar and a taser was used.

When a second deputy tried to gain control, the suspect was able to break free, return to his home, and came back out with a long gun pointed at both deputies.

Michigan State Police arrived to help, as well as more deputies from the sheriff’s office.

At around 6:30pm, the MSP Emergency Support Team took the suspect into custody after he ran from the home.

The suspect was then taken to U.P. Health System in Marquette for further evaluation.

No names are being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP Health System - Marquette
ICU beds full as COVID-19 patients await transfer to UPHS - Marquette
Munising Middle/High School.
UPDATE: Munising Public Schools investigating two threats; Charges possible following threat in video
FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
UPDATE: Tahquamenon Area Schools cancels school Thursday and Friday to investigate threatening message
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Omicron variant detected in Michigan
Fire crews from multiple agencies fighting the structure fire
Crews battle blaze in Richmond Township

Latest News

Eight-year-old Billy happily posed for a picture after getting his bracelet on with Houghton...
Project Lifesaver distributes 11th tracking band
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender church members
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender church members
Michigan’s ‘deeply concerning’ COVID-19 surge not abating
Michigan’s ‘deeply concerning’ COVID-19 surge not abating
Menominee man sentenced to prison for reckless driving and killing one
Menominee man sentenced to prison for reckless driving and killing one