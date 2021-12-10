Women of Steel make TV6 Canathon donation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women of Steel made a generous donation to the TV6 Canathon Thursday night. The group, an offshoot of the United Steel Workers Union, presented a check Thursday for $1,000.

That money goes to the Canathon, our annual effort to help feed a hungry neighbor. Donations made stay within the communities they’re given. For the group, giving back to the community is just part of what they do.

“We feel, as an organization, that it’s really really important, especially this time of year with families struggling, to be able to have a good holiday with their families and be able to enjoy the things that are important like families and the holidays,” said Bobbi Cleghorn, a member of the Women of Steel.

This was the 40th year for the TV6 Canathon. We collected more than $53,000 in monetary donations and more than 97,000 pounds of non-perishable food items this year.

