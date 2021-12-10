Wildcat Men’s Basketball drops decision to 20th ranked Bulldogs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took on No. 20 ranked Ferris State University, continuing their Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play, on Thursday, Dec. 9.The Wildcats fell to the Bulldogs,76-63, in a well fought game

STAT LEADERS Senior Max Bjorklund led the ‘Cats in points with 21, going nine for 19 from the field, while grabbing two boards over the course of the game. Senior Tre Harvey led Northern in points, with 10 and grabbing down two rebounds during the game.Graduate transfer John Kerr led the Wildcats in field goal percentage with 50 percent. Kerr went two for four from the field, while grabbing six boards over 40 minutes of play.Junior transfer Justin Brookens was dominant from both ends of the court, dishing out five assists and swiping the ball away twice. Brookens also had seven points over the 40 minute game.Junior Jack Rusch was a defensive presence for NMU grabbing six rebounds during the game, while also tallying four points. Junior Ben Wolf was second on the team in points and was tied for rebounds with Rusch with six for both statistics.

FIRST HALF The first half was a tough fought contest that saw the ‘Cats jump out to a quick lead, 13-9, with 15 minutes left. The rest of the half saw a total of 16 lead changes.Harvey was a key asset for the Wildcats, tallying eight points during the first half. The senior guard also held an impressive 66.7 three point percentage, going two for three from beyond the arc .Kerr was both an offensive and defensive threat for NMU, going a perfect two-for-two from the field while snagging three boards over the first 20 minutes of play.Wolf drained six points while shooting 50 percent from the field. The junior forward also managed to snag four boards over the first half, tying Rusch for most rebounds on the team.NMU led the first half in offensive rebounds, grabbing five over 20 minutes of play. The ‘Cats also managed to steal the ball four times from the Bulldogs, while dishing out six assists.Northern also scored 14 points off turnovers, the most in the half, while going four-for-nine from the charity stripe in the first half.The Wildcats found themselves down at the half, 31-35, against the Bulldogs.

SECOND HALF The ‘Cats got off to a hot start in the second half making four of their first seven attempts from the field, over the first five minutes.Northern also held the Bulldogs to only five points on eight attempts, while continuing their dominance in the rebound category with four boards in the early part of the second half.Bjorklund put on a show during the second half, draining 18 points over the 20 minutes of play. Wolf continued his board-dominating performance, grabbing three offensive rebounds during the second half, bringing his total rebounds to six. Brookens put up a dominant performance in the second half, scoring three points, while also managing to be an offensive facilitator by dishing out five total assists. The ‘Cats led the half in total rebounds at 22, with 14 of them coming from the defensive end. NMU also managed to swipe the ball away three more times, bringing their total for the game up to seven.Ultimately, Northern fell to FSU, 76-63.

UP NEXT The Wildcats drop to 3-6 on the season while Ferris State moves to 8-1. The ‘Cats are set to face off against the Lake Superior State Lakers this Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3:15 p.m. in the Berry Events Center.

