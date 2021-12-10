Quiet before the storm

A winter storm moves in from Colorado through the Northern Lower tonight- tomorrow. Warnings will remain in effect through this stretch. Light snow will approach the southern U.P. late in the afternoon. Then, moderate to heavy wet snow becomes widespread tonight. It clears out from west to east by midday and early afternoon. Snow amounts will be the least in the west with up to 4″, 7-12″ likely in the central east with highest amounts in the northern fringes. Roads will be sloppy and difficult at times. Plus, blowing snow becomes a driving issue, especially in the morning with northeast gusting around 40mph! Sunday looks really nice with sunshine and following it a big warm-up into next week!

Today: Cloudy and mild with snow very late

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tonight: Heavy widespread snow

>Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Sunshine mixed with clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s to 40°

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thursday: Unseasonably warm and cloudy

>Highs: Around 50° early in the morning, falling into the 30s by the afternoon

