Norway-Vulcan Schools removes student for time being after threatening comment

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Below is a letter that was sent out by Norway-Vulcan Schools superintendent Lou Steigerwald to parents and TV6.

Dear NVAS Family,

At the end of the school day yesterday, December 8, 2021, administration was made aware of inappropriate comments made by a student in our middle school. Today, December 9, 2021, I worked closely with the Norway Police Department to investigate those comments due to the level of concern they caused. We interviewed several students and met with the family of the student invovled in the comments. We are working with the family to address concerns that we have and the family has been very cooperative. For the time being the student has been removed from the school setting.

Please know that all students under the age of 18 are protected by the Federal Educational and Rights Privacy Act (FERPA) and that under that act the school district is limited in what it can share about any student. We definitely can share that following our investigation we do not believe students in Norway-Vulcan Area Schools are in any danger from the student.

Without violating FERPA, I would share that this is a good time to remind young people who may think that certain comments are amusing or make them sound tough or impressive are simply not permissible in a school setting. Just as we may not yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater or make jokes about explosives in an airport, we may not make comments threatening the safety of others in school. Such comments will be taken seriously and investigations will ensue. We work with local law enforcement in these circumstances because there are laws against these sorts of comments and students who make such comments are subject to prosecution. Said prosecution is handled by the local law enforcement community and is in addition to and beyond the scope of what we do discipline-wise at school. We are cooperating fully with any information requested of us from the legal community in regard to this matter.

Thanks to the efforts of the Norway Police and our school personnel, we feel that there is no danger from this situation to students and staff.

On a much different note, it is the holiday season. We are very happy that this year we are able to have our traditional holiday events in person. Our elementary music concert is tomorrow. For folks attending in person, please remember that this is a normal school day for the rest of our building. Please use the auditorium parking lot and the auditorium entrance for the concert. If you prefer to view the concert online, it may be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/events/429193628863178/

Sincerely,

Lou Steigerwald, Superintendent

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools

