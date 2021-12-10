NMU Women’s Basketball squanders fourth quarter lead, loses in overtime to Ferris State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball returned home for a matchup against Ferris State University as they continued Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Thursday, Dec. 9th. Makaylee Kuhn tallied 21 points in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Ferris State University by a score of 68-66.

FIRST QUARTER Sophomore Samantha Potter started the ‘Cats out strong, knocking down an easy lay up from the paint. NMU and FSU found themselves all tied up at nine a piece, with just under four minutes to play. The Bulldogs took the slim lead to the end of the quarter, by a score of 14-13.

SECOND QUARTER Junior forward Emily Mueller worked her way into the paint, dropping in a layup in the opening minute of the second quarter to give NMU the 15-14 lead. NMU grabbed a 23-21 lead, off a fast break play from Andrea Perez and Vivianne Jende. The two teams continued to battle it out until the final seconds, when freshman Taya Stevenson dropped a corner three, giving the ‘Cats a 28-25 lead at the half.

AT THE HALF Potter led the ‘Cats with a total of six points, grabbing three defensive rebounds as well. Freshman Ana Rhude controlled the glass with a team-high five rebounds. NMU controlled the glass with 19 rebounds to FSU’s 12. The Wildcats dominated down low, scoring 18 of their 25 points from the paint.

THIRD QUARTER Kuhn started the scoring off for the Wildcats, knocking down a post fade off the glass. Mueller continued to work her way into the paint, drawing a foul to earn her way to the charity stripe, going two for two to bring the ‘Cats up 34-33. Rhude snagged an offensive rebound, fighting through traffic to draw an and one. Kuhn, finding a rhythm through the third quarter, knocked down an easy layup off a post move. The Wildcats led the Bulldogs 44-40 by the end of the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER Potter continued to show up defensively, laying out for a rebound to force a jump ball. NMU’s effort in the paint paid off, as Stevenson forced her way down low for an easy two points, bringing the ‘Cats up 49-44. Ferris started to answer back, slicing the score to within two points, forcing NMU to lock up defensively. With just under 21 seconds, Ferris tied the game off a three, bringing the score to 58 a piece. Full time wasn’t enough as the ‘Cats and the Bulldogs needed extra time to settle the score.

OVERTIME Kuhn knocked down both shots from the free throw line, bringing the ‘Cats to within two, as the Bulldogs led 62-60 halfway through overtime. Northern locked up defensively, forcing a travel call to give the ‘Cats possession. The Wildcats found themselves with the ball with just under 25 seconds to play, forcing NMU head coach Troy Mattson to call a timeout and draw something up. Kuhn dropped a hard fought lay up to bring the ‘Cats to within one with 15 seconds left. Kuhn was locked in, knocking down a three with just under eight seconds, tying the game up at 66 a piece. After an intense matchup, the Bulldogs walked away with the win by a score of 68-66, driving up the court and beating the buzzer with a two-point shot.

STAT LEADERS Kuhn walked away from the game with a total of 21 points, and grabbed a total of six rebounds. Nine different Wildcats nabbed at least one rebound, led by Rhude with a team-high seven rebounds, three offensively and four defensively. The ‘Cats tallied a total of 34 rebounds, out rebounding Ferris offensively by two.

UP NEXTNorthern continues their home stand, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. against the Lakers of Lake Superior State University. The last time these two faced, Northern won by a score of 83-66. Junior Elena Alaix tallied 16 points, shooting 100 percent from the field in their most recent matchup with LSSU.

