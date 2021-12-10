Menominee man sentenced to prison for reckless driving and killing one

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 22-year-old Kane Alexander Richard is going to prison for 5 to 15 years.

In October 2019, Richard hit 29-year-old Derek John Bryant at the intersection of County Roads 356 and 577 in Lake Township. Investigators found Richard ignored a stop sign and was under the influence of THC and diazepam.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife spoke in court today.

“Longing for conversation with him or to feel his touch, his embrace and hear his laugh and see his smile is heart-crushing,” said Laura Bryant, Derek Bryant’s wife.

The defense attorney said Richard should only serve 36 months in boot camp to reconcile his actions, saying Richard is redeemable.

“And note, the very first sentence of the presentence investigation report starts with these words: ‘This was not an intentional act...’ it was a reckless act,” said Randall J. Philips, the defense attorney.

The prosecution says it looked into second-degree murder but the evidence wasn’t there. Both sides came to a plea agreement.

“I’ve never seen so many victim impact statements. I’ve got a whole pile of them. Everybody loved this man. He’s gone, Kane Richard is still here,” said Gerald Karafe, Menominee County Chief Prosecuting Attorney.

Bryant’s family testified to his character and asked for the longest punishment possible.

“Your honor, you are the only person who can serve any measure of justice. Please give Kane Richard the maximum sentence. Please lock up this evil monster so he is no longer an ongoing threat to our community,” said Diane Hanna, Derek Bryant’s mom.

Judge Ninomiya says Richard “earned every bit of the minimum of the five years.”

