Lawmakers trying to attract large companies

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State lawmakers are trying to get large companies to come to Michigan. This comes just months after Kentucky and Tennessee beat out Michigan for a new $11 billion Ford electric-vehicle plant.

Four bills in the Michigan Senate received bipartisan support and opposition on Thursday.

The legislation would create a state “outreach and attraction” fund as part of a new tax incentive program. Supporters of the bills on both sides say it will help drive electric vehicle and battery plants to our state.

“This is the month that we need to make change. We have some opportunities on the hook right now that will change Michigan’s future,” said Sen. Ken Horn, R-32nd State Senate District.

“For years we talked about American muscle, but what we’re really thinking about now is American innovation happening in our community,” said Sen. Adam Hollier, D-2nd State Senate District. “That’s what these incentives are about and I’m excited.”

However not everyone was on board. Three of the four bills passed by a 27-10 vote. Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voted no, including U.P. State Senator Ed McBroom. Opponents argue the money put into this fund could be used in better ways like repaving roads and helping small businesses.

“Nothing in this bill will benefit the sandwich shop owners in each of our districts or any of the other small business out there just looking for a fair shot at living their dreams,” said Sen. Tom Barrett, R-24th State Senate District.

Before the bills were passed, several changes proposed by Democrats were shot down by the Republican-controlled legislature. Democrats say it would have held companies accountable. Like ensuring Michigan residents are considered first for the new jobs.

“I hope that one day soon we can have a conversation about economic development in a way that’s comprehensive and looks at the kind of solutions for our education, housing, workforce, transit systems and more that many have discussed for years,” said Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-1st State Senate District.

The bills still have to pass through the house and be signed by Governor Whitmer. How much will be put into the proposed fund is unclear. Some leftover federal stimulus money will likely be used. A final decision could be made as soon as next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.