Graveraet Elementary students participate in read-a-thon

The read-a-thon started December 1st and will conclude on December 15th
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Graveraet Elementary are building their reading stamina through a fun challenge.

The students have until December 15th to log 100,000 minutes of reading school-wide.

Students and staff celebrated their progress in the read-a-thon by wearing festive pajamas today and reading with a buddy.

Teachers say that students have well-surpassed the expectation of logging 30 reading minutes daily...

“The idea of them reading for any long period- that can be really hard for a young kid. But this kind of event has really motivated them to get with their books and really stick with them and read for longer periods of time.” explains Graveraet second-grade teacher Lori Smolinski.

Students, parents, and teachers are raising money for the school library by pledging donations based on reading hours. If you wish to donate, you can make a check out to Graveraet Elementary School and drop it in the office, or send it to 611 N Front St, Marquette, MI 49855.

