Advertisement

GLRC Outpatient Services gives tips for managing mental health during winter

One therapist says the holidays can be stressful for those dealing with loss or isolation
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers Outpatient Services says mental health can be an issue for some during the winter months.

People tend to isolate themselves more during the season with less daylight and correlating snow storms. The holidays can also be a stressful time for some, specifically not being with family or dealing with loss.

One therapist, JoAnne Garrow, says now is a good time to speak with a professional.

“You’re not alone out there,” Garrow said. “Other people feel this way, too. It’s really, really helpful. I know it’s really challenging sometimes in this cold and dark weather.

“I always have this motto: ‘Do what’s hardest. Do the opposite of what you want to do,’” she continued. “Get out there. Try to walk. Try to bike. Try to just be active. Once you start, then it feels so good.”

Some helpful resources for those dealing with mental health issues, loss isolation, depression, and Seasonal Affective Disorder include:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP Health System - Marquette
ICU beds full as COVID-19 patients await transfer to UPHS - Marquette
Munising Middle/High School.
UPDATE: Munising Public Schools investigating two threats; Charges possible following threat in video
FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
UPDATE: Tahquamenon Area Schools cancels school Thursday and Friday to investigate threatening message
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Omicron variant detected in Michigan
Fire crews from multiple agencies fighting the structure fire
Crews battle blaze in Richmond Township

Latest News

Menominee man sentenced to prison for reckless driving and killing one
Menominee man sentenced to prison for reckless driving and killing one
Northern Michigan University.
NMU Board of Trustees votes in new Chair, approves bonus pay for non-faculty staff
GLRC Outpatient Services gives tips for managing mental health during winter
GLRC Outpatient Services gives tips for managing mental health during winter
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender congregants
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender church members