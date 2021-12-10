GLRC Outpatient Services gives tips for managing mental health during winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers Outpatient Services says mental health can be an issue for some during the winter months.

People tend to isolate themselves more during the season with less daylight and correlating snow storms. The holidays can also be a stressful time for some, specifically not being with family or dealing with loss.

One therapist, JoAnne Garrow, says now is a good time to speak with a professional.

“You’re not alone out there,” Garrow said. “Other people feel this way, too. It’s really, really helpful. I know it’s really challenging sometimes in this cold and dark weather.

“I always have this motto: ‘Do what’s hardest. Do the opposite of what you want to do,’” she continued. “Get out there. Try to walk. Try to bike. Try to just be active. Once you start, then it feels so good.”

Some helpful resources for those dealing with mental health issues, loss isolation, depression, and Seasonal Affective Disorder include:

