Friday: Frosty morning to mild daytime, before major winter storm rolls in

Chance of freezing drizzle & icy areas for Friday a.m. commuters, then improving briefly until snowstorm arrival Friday night.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Round of snow showers tapering off in the U.P. late Thursday night as high pressure briefly builds in the region. Residual moisture and subfreezing temperatures lend to the potential of freezing drizzle Friday morning. Take caution on icy patches or walkways and roads. It’s a brief reprieve from the snow Friday, until a major winter system from the Central Plains arrives during the evening hours -- producing powerful wind gusts and widespread moderate to heavy snow chances. Major travel impacts Friday night through Saturday include poor visibility from whiteout conditions, slick roads, and possible road blockages from snow accumulation. Snowfall amounts from Friday night through Saturday can total over 6″, with 10″ or more in Central and Eastern U.P. locations. Expect travel conditions to improve Sunday as milder weather follows after the system’s exit.

Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service, including Winter Storm Warnings.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the morning; then snow showers move in south starting late afternoon, becoming widespread in the evening and of moderate to heavy intensity

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow, diminishing from west to east in the evening; blustery with northeast winds 10 to 20 mph gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30

Sunday to Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 30s to 40

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, mild

>Highs: 40

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; mild and breezy

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

