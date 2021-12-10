Advertisement

Early morning Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures scheduled for Tuesday

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue early morning work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week.

Multiple closures of the bridge will be required for repair work between 12:15 and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 30 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

The schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

