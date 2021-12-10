Advertisement

Dickinson County Fire Fighter recognized for saving neighbor’s life

Zach Oliveras pulled his neighbor from a burning car and contained the fire until fire responders arrived
Breitung Township Fire Chief Jim Rose (left) and Assistant Chief Scott Marshall (middle)...
Breitung Township Fire Chief Jim Rose (left) and Assistant Chief Scott Marshall (middle) present the award to Zach Oliveras (right)(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - One Dickinson County firefighter was given a lifesaver award for his actions dating back to October.

Zach Oliveras of Breitung Township Fire Department saved his neighbor’s life from a car fire in October. Oliveras dragged his neighbor from the burning car in his driveway, and contained the fire with a garden hose until first responders arrived.

Oliveras says he was driven by instinct.

“I just kept spraying the house because the fire got too hot. Fire training taught me; go back to keep the house as wet as you can,” Oliveras said.

“I would call it a save. One save in a life, that’s worth the training,” said Scott Marshall, Breitung Township Fire Assistant Chief.

Oliveras has invested over 300 hours in training and says helping others is natural.

