Dickinson County Catholic school shops for children in need

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two dozen children will get extra Christmas gifts this year thanks to the generosity of one Dickinson County Catholic school. Bishop Baraga Catholic School in Iron Mountain taught its students how to give back.

“We don’t realize what we have, so we are trying to give to people in need,” said Daniel Erickson, Bishop Baraga 5th grade student.

Over 75 students shopped for children at Walmart. Each group was assigned a child and given their interests and needs.

“The little boy likes nerf guns and we also got each of them pajamas. The little girl likes arts and crafts and jewelry,” said Jackson Baldridge, Bishop Baraga 5th grade student.

This is an annual program the school runs. The Salvation Army provided the school a list of 24 children to shop for. Principal Angela Oller says students took it seriously.

“They are trying to get toys and things the children might like, but they also recognize that maybe they need a blanket and maybe they need pajamas and slippers,” Oller said.

Each group had $60 to spend on their assigned child. The money was donated by parents at the school.

“We got her an art and craft kit and a sketch diary,” said Paulo Lenzi, Bishop Baraga 6th grade student.

Oller says the goal is to teach students about the virtue of generosity, and how it feels to give to others.

“I usually feel happy when I get gifts, so I know they are going to be just as happy when they get these gifts,” said Mikey Covitz, Bishop Baraga 6th grade student.

The gifts will be collected by the salvation army next week and delivered in time for Christmas. Oller says this service project goes beyond classroom learning.

“Some people don’t have much, and we are just trying to give to other people,” said Evan Rodriguez, Bishop Baraga 6th grade student.

Oller hopes by experiencing the joy of giving, her students will look to help others year-round.

