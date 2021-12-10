Advertisement

City of Marquette experiencing garbage bag shortage

Replacement bags are available at local outlets
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.(WLUC/City of Marquette)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Solid Waste Hauler for the City of Marquette is having supply chain issues with the green City garbage bags.

A replacement bag is being offered at the usual bag outlets. The bags are the same size, a slightly darker shade of green and marked “Town of Swansea”. They are sold in packs of five at the same price per bag.

The City thanks residents for their patience as they resolve their supply chain issues.

