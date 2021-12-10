Aspirus Health provides tips for safe snow removal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - Now that winter snowfall has arrived, Aspirus is reminding people how to avoid injuries while removing snow.

Every year, thousands of Americans are treated in emergency departments for injuries sustained while shoveling snow, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“Removing snow can be especially hard on back, shoulder, and arm muscles because it involves a lot of bending and heavy lifting,” said Aspirus Occupational Therapist Kaycie Berhorst. “It can also be hard on the heart: Older adults face an increased risk for having heart problems while shoveling. And it’s not unusual for people to slip or fall—or get hit by the shovel—when shoveling snow.”

When it’s time to tackle that snow-covered walkway or driveway, Aspirus recommended following these suggestions for safe shoveling:

Dress appropriately: wear light, water-repellent clothing; a hat; gloves; and warm socks. Put on shoes or boots with good traction to avoid falling.

Never use a shovel that is too heavy or too long.

Clear snow early and often. It’s easier to remove a light covering of snow from the ground than it is to clear packed, heavy snow.

Take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.

If you feel any pain, stop shoveling right away. If you have chest pain, seek medical attention immediately.

Push snow instead of lifting it.

Avoid throwing snow over your shoulder or to the side because it can stress your back.

If you have any questions about your snow-shoveling fitness, you should talk to your doctor—especially if you’re older than 40, don’t exercise regularly, or have a history of heart problems.

For more information about injury prevention, visit www.aspirus.org/injury-prevention.

