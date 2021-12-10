24th ranked MTU Women pull away to easy win over LSSU

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Alex Rondorf posted a career high 19 points and the Huskies picked up their fourth straight win Thursday night over Lake Superior State 92-51 at SDC Gymnasium. Tech turned over the basketball just six times and put the game out of reach late in the third quarter with a 13-0 run. Ellie Mackay (17 points) and Isabella Lenz (12 points) also vaulted to double figures.

“I was really happy with our overall performance,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “I thought our transition offense was awesome and that was a key coming into the game. We did a good job setting screens and taking high percentage shots. Alex shot 9-for-11 from the floor with eight offensive boards as well so that was nice to see. Everyone that dressed scored a basket which I think speaks volumes about the team chemistry right now.”

The No. 24 ranked Huskies outscored an opponent by more than 25 points for the second straight night Thursday. Tech also crossed the 90-point threshold for the first time since Nov. 9, 2018 and improved to 3-0 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, 8-1 overall. Meanwhile, the Lakers sank to 2-5, 1-2 GLIAC. Michigan Tech has not lost to Lake Superior State since 2008.

Katelyn Meister made a block on the first possession of the game and converted it into a layup on the offensive end to give MTU a positive start. The Huskies led by as many as nine before LSSU downed a series of outside shots to go ahead for the first time 15-14 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.

Tech protected the basketball with just two first-half turnovers and shot over 50-percent to take a 43-29 advantage into the break. The Lakers never regained the upper hand. Ellie Mackay scored 11 points and Daisy Ansel collected four rebounds while Sloane Zenner dropped in 3-3 shots from beyond the arc for nine points through 20 minutes.

“I felt in the first quarter we were giving up too many rhythm threes. Then after that, we came together and got into better positions defensively,” Mackay said. “A lot of people contributed tonight and we really worked on communication and getting back to Michigan Tech defense.”

Rondorf helped lengthen the margin to 20 points three minutes into the third quarter as Tech continued to dominate the Lakers in the paint. Lenz made it to double-figures in the third quarter and the Huskies went on a 13-0 run to the four-minute mark of the fourth, closing with their highest point total of the season.

With Jordan Ludescher, Mady Draak, and Clara Johnson all out of the lineup, several players saw extra time on the floor. Lenz shot 4-6 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line for 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Rondorf was an efficient 9-11 for 19 points, including seven offensive rebounds. Daisy Ansel made an impact with eight points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Tessa Leece played a season high 23 minutes off the bench with four rebounds and three points.

The Huskies shot 50.7-percent overall (35-69) and 14-for-15 at the free throw line. Tech won the boards battle 43-28, including 11 on the offensive glass.

Mattison Rayman led the Lakers with 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Margot Woughter also posted 14 points and LSSU finished 19-for-55 overall (34.5-percent), 6-for-17 (35.3-percent) from beyond the arc.

Michigan Tech returns to SDC Gymnasium Saturday, December 11 at 12 p.m. to play Ferris State. The team then heads on the road to face No. 3 ranked Drury University on December 18.

