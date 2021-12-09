Advertisement

The UPside - December 6, 2021

This week’s UPsider is the Media Bew Communications team.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are those who recently volunteered time and money to help veterans in need, the Media Brew Communications staff.

Media Brew Communications teamed up with the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans for the Christmas is for Veterans event as they have done for the past 15 years.

The staff at Jacobetti puts together a Christmas wish list for comfort items as well as necessities and Media Brew Communications holds a drive to get those items.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
UPDATE: Tahquamenon Area Schools cancels school Thursday following threatening message
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
UPDATE: Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
.
Wisconsin woman sentenced for stealing $400k from elderly victim
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
UPDATE: Menominee man sentenced to prison for second-degree murder

Latest News

Art Davey, a bell ringer this year, ringing a Salvation Army bell outside Walmart.
Salvation Army red kettles are back, bell ringers needed
The first 30 ladies to check into Girl's Night Inn receive a free gift bag.
Model Towne Inn hosting first ‘Girl’s Night Inn’ at hotel
Winter Clothing & Gear Exchange
The UPside - November 29, 2021
The Duluth branch of the Salvation Army is searching for more volunteers as they're facing a...
The UPside - November 22, 2021