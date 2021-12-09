The UPside - December 6, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are those who recently volunteered time and money to help veterans in need, the Media Brew Communications staff.

Media Brew Communications teamed up with the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans for the Christmas is for Veterans event as they have done for the past 15 years.

The staff at Jacobetti puts together a Christmas wish list for comfort items as well as necessities and Media Brew Communications holds a drive to get those items.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.