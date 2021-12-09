UPAWS teams with Bissell for holiday empty the shelters event

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelters adoption event. It’s called the hope for the holidays event.

Now through December 20, dogs are $25, cats just $5. According to staff at UPAWS, the shelter is pretty full now and events like this help out greatly.

Bissell again is stepping up many times this year in helping animal shelters across the country, animal shelters are full, very full and Kathy Bissell walks her talk, that’s for sure,”

The adoption fee includes a spay and neuter, vaccinations, rabies immunization, health check and a microchip.

