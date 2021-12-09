Strong wind and snow moving through the U.P. Thursday

A Canadian Prairies system in tandem with a Central Midwest front work to bring in widespread snow showers to the U.P. Thursday and diminishing into Friday morning -- snowfall accumulations from 1″-3″ possible, with potential for higher amounts in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Gusty southerly winds with the system can also produce patchy blowing snow, resulting in poor visibility at times for drivers. Wet snow can also create slushy road conditions -- drive with caution and adjust speed accordingly.

Another system comes late Friday, based from the Central Plains to deliver widespread moderate to heavy snow chances with additional 6″ or more snowfall possible until the system exits the region Saturday night.

A drier, milder trend sets in Sunday and continues early next week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers becoming widespread towards the afternoon; snowfall accumulations between 1″-3″ possible, higher then 3″ in the Keweenaw Peninsula; breezy with south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: Upper 20s to Lower 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread moderate to heavy snow into the evening; mild

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early moderate to heavy snow, diminishing from west to east in the afternoon; additional snowfall accumulations over 6″ possible; blustery

>Highs: 30

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s to 40s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain showers; mild

>Highs: 40s

