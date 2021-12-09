Advertisement

Santa coming to Houghton Saturday

He’s making a list and checking it twice...
Holiday season is on in Houghton - catch Santa downtown this weekend and next.
Holiday season is on in Houghton - catch Santa downtown this weekend and next.(WLUC/JULIE WAARA)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus will be in Houghton this weekend.

He’ll be riding down Shelden Ave. on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a fire truck to spread holiday cheer to families.

Additionally, there will be horse-drawn carriage rides along the Lakeshore Trail.

Families can come downtown under all the holiday lights for fun with Santa and holiday photo opportunities.

“The additional decorating that’s been done this year, people really kind of getting into a seasonal type of thing,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “We’ve got hot chocolate, the Bonfire restaurant at the Continental is donating hot chocolate so that’ll be available for anyone who wants some.”

If you miss Santa this Saturday – he’ll be back in Houghton at Swift Hardware on Friday, Dec. 17.

Check out the city of Houghton’s Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
UPDATE: Tahquamenon Area Schools cancels school Thursday and Friday to investigate threatening message
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
UPDATE: Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
UPDATE: Menominee man sentenced to prison for second-degree murder
.
Wisconsin woman sentenced for stealing $400k from elderly victim

Latest News

Graphic for the empty the shelters event
UPAWS teams with Bissell for holiday empty the shelters event
Marquette Vet Clinic gives PSA regarding pets during winter
Local jewelry store holds fundraiser to help support the community
Santa Claus posing for a picture.
Pictures with Santa to help give Christmas presents to Delta County kids