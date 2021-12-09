Santa coming to Houghton Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus will be in Houghton this weekend.

He’ll be riding down Shelden Ave. on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a fire truck to spread holiday cheer to families.

Additionally, there will be horse-drawn carriage rides along the Lakeshore Trail.

Families can come downtown under all the holiday lights for fun with Santa and holiday photo opportunities.

“The additional decorating that’s been done this year, people really kind of getting into a seasonal type of thing,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “We’ve got hot chocolate, the Bonfire restaurant at the Continental is donating hot chocolate so that’ll be available for anyone who wants some.”

If you miss Santa this Saturday – he’ll be back in Houghton at Swift Hardware on Friday, Dec. 17.

Check out the city of Houghton’s Facebook for more information.

