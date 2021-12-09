Pictures with Santa to help give Christmas presents to Delta County kids

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus is coming to Delta County Friday and Saturday to help raise money, ensuring everyone has a merry Christmas.

Santa Claus is coming down from the North Pole to help Mission of HOPE this Christmas.

“Mission of Hope started out of the dream that I’m just bringing up the kids. We know a lot of families struggle this time of year and we just wanted to step up during the Christmas season two hopefully ensure that as many kids as we can wake up and have a beautiful Christmas morning,” said Paul Culbertson, director of Mission of HOPE.

Friday and Saturday, Santa will be at the Freshwater Tavern in Gladstone.

“Instead of opening at five like we normally do, we’re going to open at three. So, we’re going to be open from three until nine and Santa is going to be here from three until eight,” said Jarred Drown, owner of Freshwater Tavern.

Everyone is welcome to get their picture taken with Santa and you’ll get a four by six printout and digital version. There’s no cost, but donations are recommended.

“We’ll have a donation box it up and all donations that come in are going to go to help local families have Christmas right here in Delta County,” said Culbertson.

All donations will go towards Mission of HOPE: Operation Christmas. The goal is to raise $6,000 to help 40-60 kids in Delta County.

“We love our community and all the support that comes in in Santa can’t wait to be with the community. He’s super excited,” said Culbertson.

After your picture with Santa, Freshwater Tavern is offering a free kid’s meal for every adult meal purchased.

“We just love the Mission of HOPE charity and then it’s doing great things in the community,” said Drown.

Santa will be at the Freshwater Tavern Friday and Saturday from three in the afternoon until eight at night.

