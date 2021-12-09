Advertisement

Oswald’s Bear Ranch to pay $2,400 fine following incident leading to death of bear cub

Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.(OBR/USDA/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Oswald’s Bear Ranch has agreed to pay a civil fine following a complaint filed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding the post-storm escape of Sophie Bear and subsequent euthanasia by a local law enforcement officer.

The incident which occurred in 2019 was originally investigated by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The loss of electricity, due to a high wind snow storm, was determined to be “an isolated incident,” said Oswald’s Bear Ranch in a news release.

In a news release from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the animal rights organization claimed the complaint stemmed from a tip they sent to the USDA.

“A bear cub died because of a dysfunctional operation,” said PETA Foundation Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Debbie Metzler. “Oswald’s Bear Ranch is a death trap for the vulnerable animals it uses as photo props, and PETA asks the public to stay away from it.”

Recently, several complaints have been filed by animal rights corporations in reference to alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) in regard to the care at the 240 acres rescue facility.

“All of those concerns have been dropped by the USDA after review and Oswald’s Bear Ranch has received a 100% rating with no “non-compliant” issues of the AWA,” Oswald’s Bear Ranch said.

To see more on the initial complaints against Oswald’s Bear Ranch read our original article.

