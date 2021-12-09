NMU and MTU give COVID update as fall semester ends

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fall semester is winding down for U.P. colleges this week.

With most Northern Michigan University students already gone for break, Spokesperson Derek Hall says they have been very cooperative with COVID protocols this semester. He also says there were no major outbreaks.

“Our COVID numbers have stayed really low,” said Hall. “We didn’t really have any big spikes. We didn’t mirror the community, and we’re really happy with that with the spikes that happened over the last few months.”

Hall says there was worry about students returning before the semester’s start. Last fall, there were 70 quarantined students at one point. But this semester, a big difference.

“We have quarantine dorms on campus with 26 beds set aside,” he said. “We never even approached ten students in that area.”

Overall, 76% of NMU’s population is vaccinated.

Michigan Tech University, however, has a different story. One administrator says as the number of Houghton County cases went up, MTU cases increased some as well, despite COVID protocols in place.

“We have health and safety levels that we implemented on campus,” explained Ian Repp, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications. “We stayed a certain safety level. I think we’re at Level 2.

“We required masks on campus, and we made sure that testing was available for anybody who felt like they needed to get tested,” he continued.

As of December 3rd, there were 54 total cases on campus. It is unclear what percentage of MTU’s total population is vaccinated. But, the school plans to have a vaccination clinic in the first week of next term.

“We have another one coming up January 12th,” Repp stated. “We offer up Moderna and Pfizer first, second, and third as well as booster shots for anybody 12 and older.”

Both schools encourage unvaccinated students to get vaccinated, and will determine their COVID protocols before next term. Repp and Hall say the schools will be prepared for what happens next.

