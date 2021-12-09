Advertisement

Munising Public Schools sheltering in place for possible threat

Munising Middle/High School.
Munising Middle/High School.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools are currently sheltering in place. A notification was sent out to parents Thursday morning around 11a.m. that there was a “safety issue” at the Middle and High School.

In the message, it said that staff and students were sheltering in place in their classrooms until the credibility of the threat was determined.

Munising City Police are on scene.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

