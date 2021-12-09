Munising Public Schools sheltering in place for possible threat

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools are currently sheltering in place. A notification was sent out to parents Thursday morning around 11a.m. that there was a “safety issue” at the Middle and High School.

In the message, it said that staff and students were sheltering in place in their classrooms until the credibility of the threat was determined.

Munising City Police are on scene.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

