Michigan State holds off Mionnesota rally to win Big Ten Basketball Opener

Walker scores 15 in his Spartan debut
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLUC) - Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for 19th-ranked Michigan State in a 75-67 victory over Minnesota. This was the first Big Ten opener for Gophers coach Ben Johnson and the 27th for Spartans coach Tom Izzo. Brown had three 3-pointers as the Spartans went 10 for 21 from deep. The Gophers entered the game with the best 3-point defense in the nation at 23.1% allowed. The Spartans improved to 8-2 overall. The Gophers dropped to 7-1. Eric Curry had a career-high 18 points for Minnesota.

