Mechanic talks winter on vehicles

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The winter season combined with Michigan’s roads is rough on cars.

It’s important to make sure yours is going to keep you safe on your snowy travels.

“You get no starts, freezing door latches [and] poor fuel economy on your vehicles if they’re not maintained properly,” said Steve Butler, Copper Country Ford service manager.

Failed starts and frozen door latches are easy to notice and can be fixed by mechanics.

However, there is another part of your car to check – the tires.

“A lot of people kind of overlook them and wait until it’s too late when it gets slippery out,” said Butler.

If you’re sliding around Butler says you can check your tire tread at home before bringing your car in.

Place a penny in the tire tread. If you can see Lincon’s whole head – it’s time for new ones.

“It’s better than not checking them at all,” said Butler. “If you’re going out with a coin at least you’re looking at your tires.”

Staff at Copper Country Ford recommend all drivers go to their mechanic for a service check for winter.

That way you can identify your car’s problems before it’s too late.

“The multi-point inspection that we do that tries to help people prevent that,” said Butler. “We have a green, yellow and red marking on them. Green being good, yellow you need to look into it, and red means it’s unsafe.”

Now you can keep your car’s health in mind this winter.

“If it’s snowy out, take your time. Make sure you don’t ignore your lights that come on your dash,” said Butler. “If your check engine light or stuff like that you should have someone check them.”

