Martin’s career-high 28 points pushes Heat past Bucks

Holiday leads Milwaukee with 27 points
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looses control of the ball while under...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looses control of the ball while under pressure from Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) and guard Max Strus (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIAMI, Flor. (WLUC) - Caleb Martin scored a career-high 28 points and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104. Starting for injured Jimmy Butler, Martin shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers, as the Heat tied a franchise record with 22 3s against the defending NBA champions. Kyle Lowry had 22 points and 13 assists, and Max Strus scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter for Miami, which snapped a three-game home losing streak. Jrue Holiday scored 27 points and Khris Middleton finished with 20 for the Bucks. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points as Miami limited him to 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

