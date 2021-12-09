Martin’s career-high 28 points pushes Heat past Bucks

MIAMI, Flor. (WLUC) - Caleb Martin scored a career-high 28 points and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104. Starting for injured Jimmy Butler, Martin shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers, as the Heat tied a franchise record with 22 3s against the defending NBA champions. Kyle Lowry had 22 points and 13 assists, and Max Strus scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter for Miami, which snapped a three-game home losing streak. Jrue Holiday scored 27 points and Khris Middleton finished with 20 for the Bucks. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points as Miami limited him to 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

