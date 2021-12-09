Advertisement

Marquette Vet Clinic gives PSA regarding pets during winter

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Vet Clinic is reminding pet owners about the dangers of keeping your pet in the cold.

During the cold winter months, especially when the temperature drops below freezing, pet owners need to monitor their furry friends and look out for any indicators of cold-weather related injury.

Dr. Edward Brauer III, Marquette Vet Clinic associate veterinarian, told us what some of the indicators are.

“Mainly what you’ll see in dogs when they get more frigid or cold is they’ll starting holding up their paws, getting into signs of frostbite,” said Brauer.

“They can also show signs of shivering, shaking, lethargy, weakness. All indicators that the animal will need to go into a warmer environment more soon.”

Some preventative measures you can take is to gear-up your pet with foot coverings and a coat.

If you pet does show sign of a cold-weather related injury make sure to consult your veterinarian.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
UPDATE: Tahquamenon Area Schools cancels school Thursday and Friday to investigate threatening message
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
UPDATE: Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
UPDATE: Menominee man sentenced to prison for second-degree murder
.
Wisconsin woman sentenced for stealing $400k from elderly victim

Latest News

Graphic for the empty the shelters event
UPAWS teams with Bissell for holiday empty the shelters event
Holiday season is on in Houghton - catch Santa downtown this weekend and next.
Santa coming to Houghton Saturday
Local jewelry store holds fundraiser to help support the community
Santa Claus posing for a picture.
Pictures with Santa to help give Christmas presents to Delta County kids