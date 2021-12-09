Marquette Vet Clinic gives PSA regarding pets during winter

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Vet Clinic is reminding pet owners about the dangers of keeping your pet in the cold.

During the cold winter months, especially when the temperature drops below freezing, pet owners need to monitor their furry friends and look out for any indicators of cold-weather related injury.

Dr. Edward Brauer III, Marquette Vet Clinic associate veterinarian, told us what some of the indicators are.

“Mainly what you’ll see in dogs when they get more frigid or cold is they’ll starting holding up their paws, getting into signs of frostbite,” said Brauer.

“They can also show signs of shivering, shaking, lethargy, weakness. All indicators that the animal will need to go into a warmer environment more soon.”

Some preventative measures you can take is to gear-up your pet with foot coverings and a coat.

If you pet does show sign of a cold-weather related injury make sure to consult your veterinarian.

