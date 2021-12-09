Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center shares Anishinaabe culture with ‘Our Stories’

A Storyteller speaking during 'Our Stories' at the MRHC
A Storyteller speaking during 'Our Stories' at the MRHC(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night, the Marquette Regional History Center celebrated indigenous Anishinaabe culture during their annual open house. The center hosted Dibaajimowinan, or ‘Our Stories.’

The event is a collaboration with NMU Native American Studies instructors and students. Several Native American story tellers shared legends and welcomed winter through traditional stories.

“In doing so we’re validating the indigenous experience because some of these stories are passed down from generation to generation from an oral context, a lot of these weren’t written down until the early 1900′s and they tell a lot about our people,” said Leora Tadgerson, Storyteller/Presenter.

The history center held a similar event back in 2019. It was so popular they brought it back again this year. Our Stories was a free event, donations were accepted.

