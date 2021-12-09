Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

