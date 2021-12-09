Advertisement

Local jewelry store holds fundraiser to help support the community

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beth Millner Jewelry, located on Washington Street, is holding a fundraiser to support two local organizations.

The store is selling pendants that are inspired by the Keweenaw Land Trust and the Marquette Maritime Museum, who they’ll be giving back to.

The pendants are $150 and $50 from the sale will go to the organizations.

Beth Millner, owner and designer, told us why they decided to choose the particular organizations.

“The Keweenaw Land Trust in particular do a lot of work with amphibians and trying to maintain wetlands. We are really excited to pick them. And our lighthouses are really great to have around and these organizations are keeping history alive, we really appreciate that as well.”

The event began on November 30, or “Giving Tuesday” and will continue through Christmas of 2022.

Since first starting their fundraiser program, they have given back over $40,000 to local organizations.

The pendants are also available for purchase online, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
UPDATE: Tahquamenon Area Schools cancels school Thursday and Friday to investigate threatening message
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
UPDATE: Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
UPDATE: Menominee man sentenced to prison for second-degree murder
.
Wisconsin woman sentenced for stealing $400k from elderly victim

Latest News

Graphic for the empty the shelters event
UPAWS teams with Bissell for holiday empty the shelters event
Marquette Vet Clinic gives PSA regarding pets during winter
Holiday season is on in Houghton - catch Santa downtown this weekend and next.
Santa coming to Houghton Saturday
Santa Claus posing for a picture.
Pictures with Santa to help give Christmas presents to Delta County kids