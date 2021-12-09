Local jewelry store holds fundraiser to help support the community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beth Millner Jewelry, located on Washington Street, is holding a fundraiser to support two local organizations.

The store is selling pendants that are inspired by the Keweenaw Land Trust and the Marquette Maritime Museum, who they’ll be giving back to.

The pendants are $150 and $50 from the sale will go to the organizations.

Beth Millner, owner and designer, told us why they decided to choose the particular organizations.

“The Keweenaw Land Trust in particular do a lot of work with amphibians and trying to maintain wetlands. We are really excited to pick them. And our lighthouses are really great to have around and these organizations are keeping history alive, we really appreciate that as well.”

The event began on November 30, or “Giving Tuesday” and will continue through Christmas of 2022.

Since first starting their fundraiser program, they have given back over $40,000 to local organizations.

The pendants are also available for purchase online, you can click here.

