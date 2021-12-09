Law enforcement agencies across Upper Michigan increase speed enforcement

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - You may want to consider your speed the next time you get behind the wheel.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says more than 100 municipal, county, and Michigan State Police law enforcement agencies will focus on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. This, after law enforcement across the U.S. reported a big rise in speeding and fatal car crashes from 2019 to 2020. While Michigan has seen a 22% reduction in traffic crashes — 245,432 in 2020 compared to 314,377 in 2019 — there has been an increase in fatalities.

“Despite the fact there have been less miles traveled, the fatality rate rose. And crash data shows that speed may have been a factor in many of these preventable crashes,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director.

“It’s no secret the faster you drive, the greater your risk of dying in a crash. We hope increased enforcement over the coming months will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.”

Michigan State Police Negaunee Post Trooper Thomas Kinnunen says going too fast, especially in wintry conditions, creates a dangerous situation for drivers. “It’s important for people to follow the speed laws to ensure safe travel,” Kinnunen notes. “You have less control of the vehicle, especially with these icy roads, if your speed is higher.”

Data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center says that 1,083 people died from car crashes in Michigan in 2020. 200 of these deaths were speed-related. “Our goal is just to ensure the public’s ability to get to their destination safely by being present and getting the speeders, or the violators, off the road,” Kinnunen says.

MSP and other U.P. law enforcement check for speeders on roads statewide. But Kinnunen says police focus on major highways like U.S. 41 and M-28. “We have data that captures where the crashes occur and we’ll try to focus our resources in those areas where it’s most occurring,” Kinnunen says.

Remember to take your time and slow down. Getting to your destination is not more important than your life or anyone else’s.

