Lake Antoine hosts first ever “Lights at the Lake”

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas festivities are underway in Iron Mountain with a new community light show.

The Lake Antoine Park Partners present “Lights at the Lake” this holiday season. 18 groups have rented a campsite to display holiday cheer during the drive-through show. This is the first-ever event and is free to the community.

The park partners were created in 2017, and the board says this event will become an annual event.

“We just want people to come to the park. The park has been underutilized for a number of years and we have made tremendous improvements to the park. The partners have worked in conjunction with Dickinson County and there have been a lot of improvements made here,” said Barbara Kramer, Lake Antoine Park Partners Board Member.

The partners say they hope to get more groups to rent a campsite and decorate next year. The show is open every night from 5 to 10 at night until December 19.

