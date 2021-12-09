How to monitor your heart health during the holidays
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Holidays can sometimes bring stress and unhealthy patterns.
Joe Ackerman, an RN and the STEMI/Chest Pain Coordinator at UPHS-Marquette, says to manage stress about shopping or gathering, plan ahead. He says when it comes to unhealthy food, eat smaller portions, avoid fried foods, and have a safe exercise program in place to make sure you stay on track. For more tips click here.
