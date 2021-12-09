DIDHD warns community about rise of student vaping

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says that vaping is on the rise among students.

“Are they acting differently? Are they moody, are they more irritable? Are they anxious? These can all be signs that your son or daughter could be vaping,” said Kelly Rumpf, DIDHD Health Educator.

Rumpf says one in four teenagers and one in three current high school seniors are vaping, and those numbers are increasing.

“People are in isolation, they’re not in school, they’re bored, and we found the trend is increasing during COVID,” Rumpf explained.

To combat the growing trend, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) will host a free webinar session for middle school parents in Dickinson and Iron Counties on Monday.

“Dr. Aaron Weiner is a board-certified psychologist and a master addiction counselor,” Rumpf said.

The webinar will include a live presentation and a Q&A session for parents to get their questions answered. The goal is to empower parents to stay educated and understand the risks. Rumpf says children specifically are drawn to the unique vape flavors.

“Kids are curious. They want to experiment for themselves what this whole new vaping epidemic entails,” Rumpf said.

In addition, social acceptance is a major driving force. The webinar targets young teenage families to educate them before children begin to smoke. Rumpf says you can help keep your child safe by maintaining a strong relationship.

“Building that trust and telling your child that he or she can come to you with any problems and without the constant repetition of punishment,” Rumpf said.

Rumpf believes children will respond positively to education over punishment. She hopes to continue to partner with the community to stop child vaping.

You can access the zoom link on Monday through the DIDHD Facebook page, or by visiting your child’s school webpage in Dickinson and Iron County. No registration is necessary. The webinar can host a maximum of 100 people.

