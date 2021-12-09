Advertisement

DIDHD warns community about rise of student vaping

To combat it, the health department is hosting a free webinar session for parents
Rumpf says keeping a strong and open relationship with your child can decrease the chance they...
Rumpf says keeping a strong and open relationship with your child can decrease the chance they start to vape(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says that vaping is on the rise among students.

“Are they acting differently? Are they moody, are they more irritable? Are they anxious? These can all be signs that your son or daughter could be vaping,” said Kelly Rumpf, DIDHD Health Educator.

Rumpf says one in four teenagers and one in three current high school seniors are vaping, and those numbers are increasing.

“People are in isolation, they’re not in school, they’re bored, and we found the trend is increasing during COVID,” Rumpf explained.

To combat the growing trend, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) will host a free webinar session for middle school parents in Dickinson and Iron Counties on Monday.

“Dr. Aaron Weiner is a board-certified psychologist and a master addiction counselor,” Rumpf said.

The webinar will include a live presentation and a Q&A session for parents to get their questions answered. The goal is to empower parents to stay educated and understand the risks. Rumpf says children specifically are drawn to the unique vape flavors.

“Kids are curious. They want to experiment for themselves what this whole new vaping epidemic entails,” Rumpf said.

In addition, social acceptance is a major driving force. The webinar targets young teenage families to educate them before children begin to smoke. Rumpf says you can help keep your child safe by maintaining a strong relationship.

“Building that trust and telling your child that he or she can come to you with any problems and without the constant repetition of punishment,” Rumpf said.

Rumpf believes children will respond positively to education over punishment. She hopes to continue to partner with the community to stop child vaping.

You can access the zoom link on Monday through the DIDHD Facebook page, or by visiting your child’s school webpage in Dickinson and Iron County. No registration is necessary. The webinar can host a maximum of 100 people.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
UPDATE: Tahquamenon Area Schools cancels school Thursday and Friday to investigate threatening message
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
UPDATE: Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
Fire crews from multiple agencies fighting the structure fire
Crews battle blaze in Richmond Township
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
UPDATE: Menominee man sentenced to prison for second-degree murder

Latest News

One of the 18 light displays during the drive-through event
Lake Antoine hosts first ever “Lights at the Lake”
Oswald's Bear Ranch and USDA logos.
Oswald’s Bear Ranch to pay $2,400 fine following incident leading to death of bear cub
UP Health System - Marquette
ICU beds full as COVID-19 patients await transfer to UPHS - Marquette
Graphic for the empty the shelters event
UPAWS teams with Bissell for holiday empty the shelters event