Crews battle blaze in Richmond Township

Fire crews from multiple agencies fighting the structure fire
Fire crews from multiple agencies fighting the structure fire(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire crews fought a house fire in Richmond Township Wednesday night. Details are limited for now but we do know that one person was able to make it out of the home. They were being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire started around 7:45 p.m off of M-35 on County Road ML. Richmond Township was assisted by Forsythe Township and Negaunee Township crews as well as Rescue 131. According to crews on scene, the structure is likely a total loss. We’ll keep you updated both on-air and online as we learn more about what happened.

