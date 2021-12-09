Advertisement

Back to an active pattern with widespread snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Snow spreads from west to east today ahead of a front. Accumulations will be around 1-2″ for most areas with higher elevations in the west around 3-5″. A storm system develops in Colorado and moves across the Northern Lower tomorrow night into Saturday. Wet heavy snow will move in tomorrow evening from the south as the system tracks north. The snow will exit from west to east on Saturday. The central and east will end up with the bulk of the snow. Snow amounts there will easily be 7-9″, but far east will have higher amounts in excess of 10″.

Today: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30ss

Friday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday Night: Widespread wet heavy snow

>Lows: Around 30°

Saturday: Snow in the central and east early in the day

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Sunshine mixed with clouds

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Around 40°

Wednesday: Cloudy with evening showers and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
Update: Tahquamenon Area Schools cancels school Thursday following threatening message
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
UPDATE: Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
.
Wisconsin woman sentenced for stealing $400k from elderly victim
Gary Phillips-Donovan is accused of beating his 74-year-old adoptive father to death in...
UPDATE: Menominee man sentenced to prison for second-degree murder

Latest News

Snow showers become widespread Thursday afternoon with 3″+ accumulations possible in some areas.
Strong wind and snow moving through the U.P. Thursday
snow
Snow for some before active trend returns
Scattered lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts Wednesday with below seasonal temps U.P....
Chilly Wednesday with mixed sunshine & scattered lake effect snow
cold
Unseasonably cold day ahead