Back to an active pattern with widespread snow

Snow spreads from west to east today ahead of a front. Accumulations will be around 1-2″ for most areas with higher elevations in the west around 3-5″. A storm system develops in Colorado and moves across the Northern Lower tomorrow night into Saturday. Wet heavy snow will move in tomorrow evening from the south as the system tracks north. The snow will exit from west to east on Saturday. The central and east will end up with the bulk of the snow. Snow amounts there will easily be 7-9″, but far east will have higher amounts in excess of 10″.

Today: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30ss

Friday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday Night: Widespread wet heavy snow

>Lows: Around 30°

Saturday: Snow in the central and east early in the day

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Sunshine mixed with clouds

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Around 40°

Wednesday: Cloudy with evening showers and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

