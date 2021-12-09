AJ’s Walleye Lodge and Oven hosting Holiday Open House

BERGLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - AJ’s Walleye Lodge and Oven invites you to Bergland for a Holiday celebration.

AJ’s is hosting its Holiday Open House this weekend (December 10&11) and next (17&18), complete with live entertainment, karaoke, Santa Claus, and a raffle.

You don’t have to be staying the night at the lodge in order to participate in the celebration.

But if you are- you’ll be able to score a room for just $25 a night per person during the next two weekends.

“Last year we weren’t able to celebrate the Holidays, and that being our first year was really disappointing,” says Mary Beth DeFazio, one of the owners of AJ’s Walleye Lodge and Oven. “So there’s no place better to spend the Holidays than right here, in the middle of big snow country. So we decided to host an open house, welcome everyone in, and celebrate this holiday season.”

To learn more about AJ’s Walleye Lodge and Oven, visit its website at www.walleyelodge.com.

