40th TV6 Canathon a success

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The 40th TV6 Canathon wrapped up another successful year collecting monetary and nonperishable food items for area pantries to help feed a hungry neighbor.

TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades was pleased with the results.

“TV6 would like to thank all those who got involved in the 40th TV6 Canathon,” Rhoades said. “This long-standing collection effort of neighbors helping neighbors has been a tradition for generations of Upper Michigan residents and is the only charitable collection effort that benefits 10 Upper Michigan counties. We are proud to keep the tradition going.”

Due to COVID, WLUC-TV6 transformed the TV6 Canathon into a virtual event in 2020 creating a website (www.tv6canathon.com) to facilitate monetary donations directly to area food pantries. A total of $236,985 was collected which was a combination of spring and fall collection efforts. For the first time this fall the TV6 Canathon collected both monetary and food donations for area food pantries. That formula proved to be successful with $52,675 in monetary donations and 97,705 lbs. of nonperishable food items being donated as well.

TV6 Canathon Director Scott Zerbel welcomed the return of nonperishable food collection to the event.

“It was hard to suspend food collection efforts in 2020 and focus exclusively on monetary donations,” Zerbel said. “Because of the success of that effort, we decided to include the monetary donation option in 2021 as we returned to collecting non-perishable food items. The TV6 Canathon website has become the place to go for those seeking information on how to donate.”

TV6 did not return to their live annual wrap-up program in 2021 because of lingering COVID concerns but we hope to make it part of the event in 2022. Since the event began in 1982 Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food to help feed a hungry neighbor.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, Roam Media/WQXO in Alger County, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, and Media Brew in Marquette County for stepping up and supporting the 40th TV6 Canathon.

