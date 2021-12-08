Advertisement

‘Yoop Coop’ officially opens in downtown Marquette

Yoop Coop grand opening
Yoop Coop grand opening(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoop Coop celebrated it’s grand opening yesterday, seeing over 600 customers on their first day.

They’ve been preparing for over 2 years to sell hand-breaded chicken tenders to the community.

Nathan Mileski, director of operations, told us what they have on their menu.

“We do hand-breaded chicken tenders, it is our primary focus. It’s either hand-breaded or grilled chicken that we offer. We also have sides: waffle fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, and mac and cheese. But, the big thing we have is 22 different sauces to choose from.”

Yoop Coop’s mission is to create a unique experience through the comfort of great food in a friendly environment.

They are open Monday-Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

