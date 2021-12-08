Witkowski’s podium finish paces Huskies at Super Tour event

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s opening ski weekend was highlighted by career best results by Adam Witkowski who led the men’s team with his 3rd place podium finish in the overall skate sprint on Saturday.

“The Duluth SuperTour showed that we are competitive with the very best athletes in the country,” Coach Tom Monahan Smith said. “For Adam, getting a podium result amongst the top athletes in the country in the SuperTour was a career day for him and we are so happy for him. He has worked so hard for this and he raced with pure confidence, tactical genius, and courage this weekend. This great start will certainly fuel his competition season ahead.”

Witkowski backed his podium result Saturday with a strong distance race on Sunday, finishing 31st overall, tied with teammate Skylar Patten for 7th at the collegiate level.

“It was definitely a good weekend of skiing for me, my best yet as a Husky,” Witkowski said. “The sprint race was the best result of my life and it felt great to start the season that way. The team spirit definitely boosted up my confidence moving throughout the day and it was great to hear a wall of Huskies on the side of the trail. Sunday was another good day for me as I skied a solid distance race. The team as a whole was so great to be around and there was never really a time where we were not having fun together.”

The other notable performers from the men’s team include Skylar Patten (tied for 31st skate distance, 7th collegiate), Parker Courte-Rathwell (23rd overall/ 10th collegiate in skate sprint, 42nd overall/ 15th collegiate skate distance), freshman Colin Freed (48th skate distance / 19th collegiate), and Jasper Johnston (50th skate distance / 21st collegiate, 7th in skate sprint junior heats).

The women’s team also found success on skate sprint day with four women qualifying for the SuperTour sprint heats. Henriette Semb finished 8th overall / 3rd collegiate in the skate sprint while Anabel Needham finished 11th overall, qualifying 5th overall in the skate sprint. Oda Hovland finished 13th overall / 5th collegiate and Olivia Laven finished 18th overall / 6th collegiate.

The women again found success during Sunday’s skate distance. Henriette Semb finished in 16th / 3rd collegiate, Anabel Needham in 19th / 5th collegiate, and Olivia Laven in 21st / 7th collegiate. Freshman Alice McKnight placed 40th in her first collegiate race.

“The women’s team backed up their outstanding skate sprint day with a strong skate distance day on Sunday,” Monahan Smith said. “Having four out of the top six collegiate spots is a true testament to the overall strength of our women’s team this season.”

“It was super fun to get the season started with a national level race this weekend,” Semb said. “On Saturday, I had a very fun day with Anabel in the heats, and it was an exciting day for both of us, and overall it was an amazing day for our team spirit. Getting in a solid distance race as well gives us confidence this season and I’m stoked for what is ahead.”

Tech continues the ski season next weekend (Dec. 10-12) at the Birkie SuperTour in Cable, Wisc.

