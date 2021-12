MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Unilateral Hearing Loss is very common. A unilateral hearing loss happens when hearing in one ear is normal, while hearing in the other is not.

Dr. Kati Stilwell, with Upper Peninsula Audiology, says if you notice hearing loss in one ear you should get it checked out as soon as your can. There are treatments for it.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.