Wednesday fire leaves Iron Mountain house uninhabitable

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An house in Iron Mountain is uninhabitable after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) responded to a report of a structure fire at 309 East Fleshiem Street in the City of Iron Mountain at 12:43 p.m. The initial crew arrived within one minute of the call and found heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor and attic area of the house.

The Shift Captain immediately requested a recall of off-duty firefighters to assist. Incident Command also requested mutual aid from Breitung Township Fire Department.

All residents were reported to have evacuated the home by the time the Fire Department arrived. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was declared under control at 1:30 p.m.; however, firefighters were still extinguishing pockets of fire in the walls.

A total of 13 firefighters manning two engines, one ladder truck, and a utility truck responded to the scene, as well as two command officers.

Assisting on-scene was the Iron Mountain Police Department, Integrity Care EMS, Breitung Township Fire Department, W.E. Energies, D.T.E, and the Iron Mountain Department of Public Works.

Damage to the second floor and attic area left the house uninhabitable.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.