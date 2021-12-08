US Senator Gary Peters to lead PFAS hearing Thursday

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters leading a federal hearing Thursday regarding PFAS. Senator Peters is examining the federal efforts to remediate PFAS contamination, especially at sites of former military bases and airports.

Dubbed ‘forever chemicals,’ PFAS have been commonly used in firefighting foams. The exact adverse effects on health are currently being studied. Senator Peters says the U.S. Military knew about possible dangers of PFAS chemicals.

“Our military knew about this for five years and didn’t say anything, they were using it for decades before that so, we’re talking about a lot of contamination in these sites, a lot of health impacts, we have to get to the bottom of that and while we do that we have to make sure we are cleaning up these sites, this is a forever chemical,” Senator Peters said.

Senator peters also said funding for remediation and investigations could be secured as part of the infrastructure bill that has passed through the Congress. The PFAS hearing is set for tomorrow at 10:15 in the morning.

